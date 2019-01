Join us Monday at 6:30 p.m. for the season-ending Extravaganza Edition of Clubhouse Live, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin's live weekly Packers show from The Clubhouse Sports Pub & Grill inside the Paper Valley Hotel in downtown Appleton. Join co-hosts Brett Christopherson, Ricardo Arguello and Margaret Naczek as they look back at the Packers' 2018 season. Plus, we'll be giving away a ton of cool prizes to our in-house and online audience!